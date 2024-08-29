E-Paper

Dubai: New 3-lane bridge now open, easing traffic towards Al Khail Road

The new flyover is part of RTA's road improvement project which was announced in February this year

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:15 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:34 PM

A new bridge that links Zaa'beel Palace Street to a major highway is now complete, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The three-lane Zaa'beel Palace Street Bridge, spanning 700 metres, will now connect Zaa'beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi. The bridge will be able to handle 4,800 vehicles per hour and will reduce the commute time, the RTA said.


The new bridge is part of RTA's Al Khail road improvement project which was announced in February this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of the Dh700-million project, five new bridges will be constructed, which will eliminate traffic congestions along the highway. Travel time will be slashed by 30 per cent once the project is completed.

The RTA had said in that announcement that road improvement works will be carried out in multiple locations including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair and Jumeirah Village Circle.

