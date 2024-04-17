Dubai Metro update: RTA to carry out maintenance after rains put stations out of service

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:48 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 8:02 AM

The Dubai Metro services were severely impacted due to the unprecedented amount of rainfall witnessed in the UAE on Tuesday, April 16. The services nearly came to a standstill, leaving around 200 commuters stranded at several stations.

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) is making all efforts to ensure smooth navigation for all metro and road users in Dubai. In response to the ongoing operational snag, Dubai Metro announced scheduled maintenance at stations along the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17. This maintenance work will will affect both the metro timings and stations.

Additionally, RTA will provide free shuttle bus services at specific stations along the Green and Red lines to assist passengers in reaching their destinations. However, the authority did not identify the stations affected or the locations where these shuttle buses will be made available.

Khaleej Times reached out to RTA for comment but was redirected to the authority's social media channels for updates. On the X platform, several questions remained unanswered by the team.

Around 200 commuters have found themselves stranded at Jebel Ali Metro Station without access to amenities for hours, following the suspension of Dubai Metro operations towards Centrepoint.

In the wake of heavy rains pounding the city, commuters were left seeking answers from the service providers authority. One resident said, "There is no clarity on when metro services will resume. Tempers are running high as the Zoom stores are closed and toilets are clogged."

