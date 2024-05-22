E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Metro Red Line services resume after 2-hour disruption

The RTA did not specify the reason behind the disruption

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 7:39 AM

Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 8:42 AM

Dubai Metro Red Line services between Al Khail Station and UAE Exchange Station have resumed following a two-hour-long disruption on Wednesday morning, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The RTA did not specify what was the reason behind the delay during peak rush hour but assured that "service is back to normal". The disruption was first reported at 6:19am and affected morning office commuters.


According to the RTA post on the X platform, alternative bus services were deployed to facilitate transportation between the affected stations. Khaleej Times had reached out to RTA for further information regarding the disruption.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Meanwhile, several commuters took to X to report long queues and a lack of adequate buses. A commuter wrote: "Had to find out just when I arrived at DMCC station, no staff or signs to get information of buses, which were nowhere to be found around the station, ended up paying a taxi to reach my destination."

Another comment said: "There should be better arrangements for buses. There’s been no bus for the last 45 minutes at Dubai Internet city."

One commuter wrote about long queue: "Stuck in ADCB Metro station. Long queue."

A post also said: "There no buses, I'm waiting here since 7am even the staff doesn't know if the bus will come or not."

On May 19, the transport authorities reopened three of the four rain-affected metro stations after a month of closure following record rains and subsequent flooding. The reopening of the Onpassive, Equiti and Mashreq metro stations came as a big relief for daily commuters who had to spend hours commuting to work using alternative transport modes, which also significantly dented their monthly expenditures.

However, RTA said that the fourth station — Energy metro station — will reopen on May 28 after all necessary maintenance and testing.

ALSO READ:
Web Desk

More news from UAE