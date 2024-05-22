Dubai Metro Red Line services resume after 2-hour disruption

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 7:39 AM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 8:42 AM

Dubai Metro Red Line services between Al Khail Station and UAE Exchange Station have resumed following a two-hour-long disruption on Wednesday morning, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The RTA did not specify what was the reason behind the delay during peak rush hour but assured that "service is back to normal". The disruption was first reported at 6:19am and affected morning office commuters.

According to the RTA post on the X platform, alternative bus services were deployed to facilitate transportation between the affected stations. Khaleej Times had reached out to RTA for further information regarding the disruption.

Meanwhile, several commuters took to X to report long queues and a lack of adequate buses. A commuter wrote: "Had to find out just when I arrived at DMCC station, no staff or signs to get information of buses, which were nowhere to be found around the station, ended up paying a taxi to reach my destination."

Another comment said: "There should be better arrangements for buses. There’s been no bus for the last 45 minutes at Dubai Internet city."

One commuter wrote about long queue: "Stuck in ADCB Metro station. Long queue."