Dubai Metro Blue Line designed to fit nearly 1,000 passengers in each train: Top RTA official

Nearly 1,000 passengers will be able to travel in each train of Dubai Metro's Blue Line, revealed a top RTA official while speaking to Khaleej Times at the sidelines of a press conference held by the transport authority on Thursday.

The upcoming network will be able to accommodate 988 passengers per train across its network of 28 trains.

Once operational on September 9, 2029, the Dubai Metro's Blue Line will serve between 320,000 and 350,000 passengers daily across five major hubs.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority, the 30km line, featuring 14 strategically located stations, aims to alleviate traffic congestion in several areas of Dubai, reducing it by 20 per cent.

The transport authority further announced it has awarded a contract of Dh20.5 billion for the project to three prominent Turkish and Chinese companies: MAPA, LIMAK, and CRRC.

Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chief Executive Officer of the railway agency, said, “The new line will serve 200,000 passengers per day by 2030 and gradually the number of commuters will increase to 350,000 by 2040."

"We have considered redesigning the seating arrangements and trains to provide additional capacity with around 988 passengers in each train. This will add a new capacity to our train system," said the official.

Train recalculates to catch-up on lost time

The driverless system is supported by AI technology. It means that all these trains are automatically managed and run by AI softwares.

"So, let's say if the trains, by any means, gets delayed or faces any disruption from the passenger on the doors while getting out or getting in… the train by itself, will recalculate and will catch up the scheduling of the journeys back again," said the CEO.

"So, let's say if the trains, by any means, gets delayed or faces any disruption from the passenger on the doors while getting out or getting in… the train by itself, will recalculate and will catch up the scheduling of the journeys back again," said the CEO.

"This will help maintain the availability of trains across all of the stations in the line. AI will play the big role by automatically providing comfort to people by achieving greater efficiency." Advanced brake systems Shedding light on the cost of this massive project which is being dubbed as one of 'Middle East's best rail projects', Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, "Dh20.5 billion have been spent on this project. Three hundred and fifty thousand passengers will be travelling on this line. It will use the latest technologies to reduce the use of power." "The 'brake systems' will be advanced. The designs will be new and improved as compared to what it was 15-20 years ago. The Blue Line will be one of the best projects implemented in the Middle East."