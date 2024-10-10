Dubai: How to avoid traffic as Gitex 2024 begins on October 13; free shuttle, alternative routes explained

Photo: Supplied

With thousands of visitors expected to attend the five-day Gitex Global 2024 next week, authorities urged the use of public transport to ease the expected heavy traffic around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Harbour.

Gitex, dubbed the world’s largest tech and start-up event, will simultaneously take place across two venues in Dubai – at DWTC (October 14-18) and Dubai Harbour (October 13-16). Authorities assured that security and traffic plans have been put in place to ensure the flow of people and traffic.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “Metro services will remain operational as usual, with provisions to reduce waiting times if passenger numbers increase, ensuring an efficient service throughout the event.

“Moreover, a dedicated taxi area with capacity for 300 vehicles will be operational close to the venue. Shuttle buses will transport passengers between DWTC Metro Station and Max Station, as well as between Gitex Global parking areas,” added Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

Traffic lights to be adjusted

Al Banna said: “Traffic lights will be monitored and adjusted based on traffic density during peak hours via the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, in coordination with the on-site operational team.

“Smart digital signage – updated in real-time – will direct visitors to use the Metro and buses, as well as alternative parking locations when spaces around the venue are full. We will also publish advisory messages for road users,” he added.

“The RTA will provide thousands of parking spaces for visitors at DWTC and alternative locations including Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Al Jafiliya, and Dubai Mall. Shuttle buses will transport visitors to and from these locations. We have contingency plans in place to divert traffic if parking reaches capacity, and to manage traffic flow during peak hours,” Al Banna said.

Use alternative routes

Maj-Gen Abdulla Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for operations affairs at Dubai Police, said the authorities “have completed all preparations to ensure the success of the event".

He urged drivers heading towards the streets leading to DWTC "to follow instructions, guidelines, and traffic regulations, as well as exercise caution, reduce speeds, and use alternative routes to avoid congestion". He also recommended using alternative routes to reach the Financial Centre area, such as Al Mustaqbal Street for those approaching from Al Meydan Street and Al Sukuk Street for those coming from the Sheikh Zayed Road. Traffic at Dubai Harbour Dubai Harbour, the second location for Gitex Global, is also expected to experience heavy traffic. Al Banna said shuttle buses will be available to transport visitors from Palm Jumeirah's multi-storey car park and Nakheel Metro Station. Marine transport services will also be available from Skydive parking to the event site. Al Banna said traffic lights will be monitored and adjusted according to traffic density on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and surrounding roads. Shuttle buses will also transport visitors between Dubai Harbour and the main event site at Dubai World Trade Centre.