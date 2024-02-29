UAE

Dubai: E-scooters banned inside Metro, tram from tomorrow

Many public transport users use the vehicle as a mode of transport for the last mile

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 11:20 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that commuters will be prohibited from taking e-scooters into the Metro and Tram.

The ban comes into effect from Friday, March 1, 2024, according to the authority.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities revealed that robot would detect violations committed by users of bicycles and electric scooters. The robot — which is tasked with surveillance and spotting violations — will be trialled from March.

Last year, Khaleej Times had reported that some residential buildings had issued an order for their tenants not to bring e-scooters inside their apartments, citing safety reasons.

Also, last year, several residents and motorists had complained about how e-scooters are being parked indiscriminately, blocking sidewalks and taking over parking slots in some popular residential communities.

