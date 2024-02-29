Dubai: E-scooters banned inside Metro, tram from tomorrow

Race to the top of Burj Khalifa: Dubai's Gov Games sees teams from around the world climb tallest building
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that commuters will be prohibited from taking e-scooters into the Metro and Tram.
The ban comes into effect from Friday, March 1, 2024, according to the authority.
Earlier on Thursday, authorities revealed that robot would detect violations committed by users of bicycles and electric scooters. The robot — which is tasked with surveillance and spotting violations — will be trialled from March.
Last year, Khaleej Times had reported that some residential buildings had issued an order for their tenants not to bring e-scooters inside their apartments, citing safety reasons.
Also, last year, several residents and motorists had complained about how e-scooters are being parked indiscriminately, blocking sidewalks and taking over parking slots in some popular residential communities.
