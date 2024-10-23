Dubai: Dh2 per stop as marine transport services resume around Water Canal, Business Bay

Photo: Supplied

Marine transport at Dubai Water Canal and Business Bay has resumed operations, “following completion of enhancement works,” the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The service now operates on two lines, connecting key tourist attractions in these areas, ensuring seamless integration with soft mobility options like bicycles and e-scooters accessible at nearby stations, RTA added.

The first line, DC2, operates from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday; and from 10am to 10pm on Sundays, with intervals between 30 and 50 minutes. This line connects Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, and Sheikh Zayed Road stations.

The second line, DC3, operates from 4pm to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It connects Al Jaddaf Station with the Dubai Design District Marine Transport Station. This service runs every 35 minutes, with a fare of just Dh2 per stop on both lines. "The aim of developing and resuming the operation of the two lines is to efficiently achieve our objectives of supporting the economy, enhancing the quality of projects and life, and serving waterfront development projects," said Khalaf Hassan Abdullah Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, director of marine transport at RTA's Public Transport Agency.