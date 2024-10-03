Dubai: Bus delayed? Commuters to get better real-time traffic info after RTA tie-up with Swiftly

Photo: RTA/X

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 3:40 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 8:32 PM

Bus commuters in Dubai will now be able to plan their trips better after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) joined hands with American transit data provider Swiftly to improve the accuracy of the transport authority's Real-Time Passenger Information system (RTPI).

Passengers will be able to access real-time bus locations, traffic information, delays and service disruptions on multiple smart applications, including RTA's S'hail app and third-party Journey Planner platforms.

The enhancements will mean passengers will be able to plan their schedule accordingly by knowing exactly when to reach the bus stop, avoid waiting too long, as well help them avoid missing the bus.

The platform leverages advanced big data technologies to enhance bus arrival predictions.

“Our partnership with Swiftly aims to improve customer awareness of real-time bus locations and any potential delays due to traffic conditions, accidents, or other external factors. By utilising big data-based solutions, this collaboration will offer more accurate bus arrival predictions, ensuring that passengers know exactly when to reach the bus stop, helping them avoid missing the bus or waiting for too long,” Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said.