Dubai: Barrierless parking at Mall of the Emirates begins today; all you need to know

The 'barrierless parking' system at Mall of the Emirates (MOE) in Dubai begins today, February 3. Motorists who visited the mall over the weekend received notifications about the implementation of the new parking system that was first activated at Deira City Centre last month, according to developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF).

The introduction of this paid parking system was first announced in October last year after MAF entered into a five-year contract with Parkin PJSC, the largest operator of paid public parking facilities in Dubai. Using the latter’s seamless parking technology, the new system eliminates the need for motorists to stop and wait at barriers when entering or exiting mall parking areas.

Despite the upgrade, MAF has assured that parking fees remain unchanged, adding: “Our new seamless parking upgrade promises a ticketless and barrierless experience so you can efficiently enter and exit hassle-free without any delays or concerns about lost tickets.”

Here's a screenshot of the SMS that one motorist received after driving through the MOE parking:

Motorists, however, should be aware of important regulations. A fine of Dh150 will be imposed if the parking fee is not paid within three days of leaving the shopping centres.

Additionally, passing through the MOE parking area is now subject to a charge of Dh3. Some motorists use the mall parking to avoid congestion on Al Barsha's inner roads and access Sheikh Zayed Road more quickly.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ticketless and barrierless parking system at MoE:

How does it work?

With the new system, motorists can simply drive in and drive out without stopping at barriers. MAF said motorists will get 4 hours of free parking on weekdays, with charges only applying if they stay beyond the allotted free time (4 hours onwards).

Parkin’s advanced cameras will automatically capture the licence plates, and track each vehicle’s progress and duration of stay. Once the free parking period is exceeded, motorists will receive an SMS with a payment link. Fees need to be paid within 3 days to avoid any parking fines.

For those making purchases at the mall, spending Dh150 or more grants free parking for the whole day. Vox Cinemas or Ski Dubai visitors, meanwhile, can enjoy an extra two hours of free parking on top of the free 4 hours. To claim these benefits, motorists must validate their purchase at a customer service desk.

The parking fees are as follows:

0-4 hours: Free

4-5 hours: Dh20

5-6 hours: Dh 40

6-7 hours: Dh60

7-8 hours: Dh 100

More than 8 hours: Dh150

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): Free

Overnight parking is prohibited - Dh200 /day.

Is it required to register or sign up?

MAF said this is not necessary if the car is already registered in the UAE. Motorists with registered cars can use the service and park without tickets.

Motorists will be contacted through the phone number that is connected to their car’s registration.

The same applies to those using a rental or borrowed car. The parking fee and fine — if there’s any — will be sent and charged through the rental company or the registered car owner.

How to pay parking fees and fines?

There’s no need to download a mobile app to use the parking service. Applicable parking fees will be sent via SMS and payment can be done through the link sent in the SMS or through Parkin App. Motorists also have options to pay through a debit card, credit card or Apple Pay.

What if the licence plate isn’t recognised upon entry or exit?

MAF assured accuracy rate is 99.99 per cent. “In the unlikely scenario this happens, the motorist won’t be charged,” MAF added. For any issues, contact 800-Park (7275)

Take note: Passing via Mall of the Emirates parking is subject to a charge of Dh3.

How to waive parking fees?

Get free parking for the day by validating at: Mall customer service desk – Present a receipt showing a minimum spend of Dh150. VOX customer service – show a ticket from the cinema and have the parking waived. Parking management office – speak to the parking officials, and they can also validate your parking based on mall purchases. Valet parking – if you’ve used the service, your parking will be automatically validated. Also, if you are a person of determination (PoD), you can have your fee waived at the customer service desk. What will happen if you don’t pay? MAF said: “Within two days of leaving, you will get an SMS reminder. On day 3, you’ll get a reminder phone call to pay. If you still haven’t paid after the 3rd day, you will be charged the standard parking violation in Dubai of Dh150. “The parking fine is the standard parking fine for any UAE parking overstay,” MAF noted. Are there any additional fees? While there are no extra charges for the ticketless system itself, motorists should be aware of specific fines. Parking in spaces designated for people with disabilities without a permit, using an expired permit, or failing to display such permit properly will result in a fine of Dh1,000. Privacy and security Residents can have peace of mind knowing that their licence plate and vehicle information is securely protected, and their personal data will not be shared with any third parties. As for how long the vehicle data is stored, it remains in the system for as long as the car is registered with the government. However, transactions are only retained for three years for archival purposes, and this duration could be shortened at any time, according to MAF. For any technical issues or other inquiries, residents can visit the MoE mall customer service desk or call 800-Park (7275). ALSO READ: Look: No more parking barriers at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates; is the new system activated?