Dubai bans truck movement on key Emirates Road stretch during evening peak hours from 2025

Authorities in Dubai have announced restrictions on truck movement along Emirates Road during evening peak hours from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The new restrictions take effect on January 1, 2025, and specifically target the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the move is part of its strategy to “expand the truck movement ban on key roads in Dubai”.

“This will enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase road capacity for private vehicles on the designated streets, while improving road safety standards across the emirate,” the authority said.

In April 2024, the RTA began implementing an expanded truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during morning and evening peak hours. This is now being extended to Emirates Road towards Sharjah.

Truck movement is prohibited on major Dubai roads such as Al Ittihad and Meydan Streets. Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and those in residential areas near Sharjah such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour ban from 6am to 10pm.

Medium-congestion urban areas are subject to truck movement restrictions during peak morning and evening hours. These include Airport, Oman, and Damascus streets, with restricted times from 6.30am to 8.30am; 1pm to 3pm, and 5.30pm to 8pm.

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said: "The decision to ban truck movement on Emirates Road towards Sharjah during evening peak hours was made following an extensive study of the engineering and technical standards required to balance safety needs with transportation demands. The decision includes restricting truck movement at specific times on Emirates Road, particularly in the evening when traffic volumes are high. The primary objective is to reduce traffic accidents caused by the overlap between trucks and smaller vehicles and to ease congestion on vital roads."

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said: "The decision to ban truck movement on Emirates Road towards Sharjah during evening peak hours was made following an extensive study of the engineering and technical standards required to balance safety needs with transportation demands. The decision includes restricting truck movement at specific times on Emirates Road, particularly in the evening when traffic volumes are high. The primary objective is to reduce traffic accidents caused by the overlap between trucks and smaller vehicles and to ease congestion on vital roads."

The officer said the police have teamed up with the RTA to raise awareness among truck drivers and transport company owners about the new restriction timings. He stressed the importance of adhering to these timings to avoid fines and other penalties. This year, the police have recorded 792 violations related to non-compliance with truck movement ban timings. "The new measure on Emirates Road is a proactive step towards creating a safer and more efficient traffic environment. With the cooperation and commitment of truck drivers and transport company owners, the initiative's aims can be achieved without disrupting logistics or the economy." Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said the ban will improve road safety on Emirates Road, and redistribute truck traffic to alternative routes. "Informational and directional signs will be placed at the start and end of the restricted area, complemented by media bulletins, advertisements on various platforms, social media campaigns, and multilingual radio messages broadcast on local stations."