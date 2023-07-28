Dubai traffic alert: Authority warns of delay on major road due to repair work

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes and follow directional signs to reach their destination smoothly

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 6:46 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 6:54 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has warned motorists of an expected delay on a major city street during the weekend.

According to the authority, traffic at the intersection between Al Manara Road and Al Thanya Street on Jumeirah Street will be affected by maintenance work.

The work will be carried out from 2pm on Saturday, July 29, till 5am on Monday, July 31. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes and follow directional signs to reach their destination smoothly.

ALSO READ: