Dubai announces free public parking for Islamic New Year

As the UAE celebrates the Islamic New Year, public parking in Dubai will be free on Friday, July 21, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones except for multi-level terminals. Employees of both public and private sectors in the emirates will get a 3-day weekend to mark the start of the Hijiri New Year 1445.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced changes in the time of its services. Changes cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Service provider centres (Vehicle Technical Testing) and customer happiness centres will be closed from Friday 21, July and will resume duty on Saturday 22 July.

All customer happiness centres will be closed on Friday 21 July, except for smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Kafaf, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office, which will continue service 24/7 as usual.

Dubai Metro service will be running on both the red and green lines from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

The timings of public buses within Dubai on Friday, July 21, will be from 05:00 am to 12:30 am (of the following day). All metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.

The inter-city bus routes currently operating, are: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Al Jaffiliya to Al Mussafah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain, (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from the Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from the Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

Marine Transport

Water Bus:

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 12:00 (midday) to 12:11 am (on the following day), Marina Promenade - Marina Mall (and vice versa) from 04:11 pm to 11:17 pm, Marina Terrace - Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 04:08 pm to 11:16 pm, and Full Route 04:08 pm to 10:56 pm.

Water Taxi

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) from 04:00 pm to 11:40 pm and based on demand from 03:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The customers must make a prior reservation.

Abra

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am - 11:20 pm, Al Fahidi - Sabkha (CR4) from 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5) from: 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) from: 10:00 am - 11:57 pm, Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) from: 04:00 pm - 11:20 pm, Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2) from: 08:00 am - 11:30 pm, Al Marfa Souq - Dubai Old Souq – (CR12) from 04:20 pm - 10:50 pm, Al Marfa Souq - Deira Old Souq – (CR13) from 04:05 pm to 10:35 pm, and the roundtrips service at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station (TR6) from 04:00 pm to 10:15 pm.

Dubai ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Water Canal (FR1) at 01:00 pm and 06:00 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1) at 02:20 pm to 07:20 pm, Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2) at 01:50 pm and 06:50 pm, Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2) at 02:50 pm to 07:50 pm, Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2) at 01:00 pm to 06:00 pm, Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2) at 01:15 pm to 06:15 pm, and the roundtrips service from Marina Mall (FR4) at 11:30 am and 04:30 pm, and Al Marfa Souq – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) at 06:15 pm to 09:45 pm.

