Dubai announces free parking hours, extended Metro timings for Eid Al Adha 2024

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:51 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

Dubai motorists will enjoy four days of free public parking except at multi-level parking terminals from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, for the Eid Al Adha holidays. Tariffs will resume on June 19, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The transport authority also announced the revised operating hours for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram during the holidays.

Both Red and Green Lines will run on Friday (June 14) Saturday from 5am until 1am (next day).

On Sunday (June 16), from 8am – 1am (next day)

Monday to Friday (June 17-21) from 5am to 1am the next day

Dubai Tram will operate on Saturday from 6am until 1am, from 9am to 1am on Sunday; and 6am to 1am from Monday to Saturday (June 17-21).

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, and Al Kifaf, and the RTA head office will remain operational 24/7.

All service providers centres will likewise remain closed during Eid Al Adha holidays but technical testing services will resume on June 18, and public halls will open on June 19 (Wednesday)

Bus schedule, marine transport

Bus route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will not operate from June 14 to 18. Riders are advised to take bus route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai to Abu Dhabi during this period.