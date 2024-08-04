Screengrabs: X/ Dubai Police

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 10:18 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM

In the past six months, 94 traffic accidents in Dubai were recorded by the General Department of Traffic's statistics. Dangerous reversing, driving against the traffic flow, and not adhering to mandatory lanes were some of the main violations that Dubai motorists were recorded committing.

Out of the 94 accidents recorded in the emirate, 64 were due to motorists not adhering to mandatory lanes. Meanwhile, motorists driving against the traffic flow led to 14 road accidents. Additionally, some drivers failed to adhere to mandatory lanes by reversing dangerously, causing 16 accidents.

Dubai motorists are urged to adhere to Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, as motorists driving against the traffic flow will be fined Dh600 and six traffic points. Meanhile, the fine for dangerous reversing is Dh500 with four traffic points. Drivers who do not adhere to mandatory lanes for light vehicles will be fined Dh400.

Watch the video below, as shared by Dubai Police:

These traffic violations which some people mistakenly believe are just simple and minor, can result in tragic accidents harming innocent people, said Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

"Many people become victims of others' mistakes due to some drivers' lack of awareness about the seriousness of their traffic violations," added Brigadier Jumaa.