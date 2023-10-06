Screengrab

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:55 PM

More than 35,000 drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel in the first eight months of 2023. This dangerous practice has led to 99 accidents, resulting in the death of six people and injury to 58 others, the Dubai Police revealed on Friday.

Motorists who use their phones while driving get distracted, leading to sudden lane changes and accidents. They also tend to jump red lights and drive below the minimum speed limit on highways due to lack of focus on the road.

"Using a phone while behind the wheel not only diverts a driver's attention but also significantly increases the likelihood of accidents," warned Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police. "A momentary lapse in concentration while checking social media or texting can have devastating consequences.”

A Dh800 fine and four black points shall be imposed on drivers caught using phones on the road, the Dubai Police warned. This penalty applies whether one is calling, sending text messages, or browsing social media while driving.

Cameras on roads

Smart technologies ensure erring drivers are caught. In a video, the Dubai Police show how the violation is easily captured on camera:

The radars can identify various violations. Besides distracted driving, these can spot failure to abide by lane discipline; not fastening the seat belt; and sudden deviation, among others.

Al Mazroui called on all road users to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and avoid anything distracting while driving. “Drivers must act responsibly on the roads and avoid any recklessness that jeopardises their lives and those of others,” he said.

