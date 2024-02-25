Dubai: 5 new flyovers to help ease traffic congestions on Al Khail Road

Residents are still recovering from the unstable weather that hit the eastern coast of UAE more than a week ago
Travel time on Dubai’s Al Khail Road will be slashed by 30 per cent as a new Dh700 million project was announced Sunday. The Al Khail road improvement project will see five bridges constructed, eliminating traffic congestions along the highway.
Road improvement works will be carried out in multiple locations including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair and Jumeirah Village Circle. The contract for the project has been awarded.
Al Khail Road is one of Dubai’s key traffic corridors stretching from the Business Bay crossing to its junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, encompassing six lanes in each direction.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The improvement project will enhance the capacity of roads that run parallel to and support Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates roads, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The RTA said the project will enhance seven locations along Al Khail Road:
In 2012, the RTA completed had upgraded Al Khail Road by transforming roundabouts into flyovers.
ALSO READ:
Residents are still recovering from the unstable weather that hit the eastern coast of UAE more than a week ago
Open from 10am to 10pm, the festival is free to enter for everyone
The move could boost confidence in the country and attract more money from overseas
The ‘Day of Inspiration’, organised by the women’s wing brought together more than 2,000 women at the temple this week
The riders will start at the magnificent Louvre Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Island and finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater
In 2022, more than 85,000 people benefited from Ma’an’s cooperation with third sector institutions, government agencies, and private sector companies
Draws are temporarily on hold as the country is set to get only one national lottery operator but participants from around the world can still take part
The National Search and Rescue Centre conducted a medical evacuation of the Asian man who had been severely injured while aboard a cargo ship