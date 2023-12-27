Dubai: 28 reasons why your car could be confiscated by the police

Photo: KT file

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai’s population has been steadily growing, reaching nearly 3.653 million in December 2023. This has resulted in more vehicles on the road - 3.9 million as of September 2023, as per the emirate’s toll gate operator Salik. These vehicles made 437 million trips during the first 9 months of 2023 through the Salik gates.

Amidst growing traffic, Dubai Police run road safety campaigns time and again to raise awareness among motorists. To ensure the safety of residents and pedestrians, police have put in place three types of penalties – fines, black points and vehicle confiscation – for violating traffic laws of the emirate. Vehicles are confiscated for serious violations, ranging between 7 days to 90 days.

Below is the list of 28 violations listed by Dubai Police on its website which could result in your vehicles being confiscated:

1. 90 days for driving a vehicle without a number plate

2. 90 days for using three-wheel or more leisure bike on the road

3. 60 days for driving in a way that poses danger to the driver's life or lives, and the safety of others

5. 60 days for driving in a way that harms public or private properties

6. 60 days for driving under the influence of alcohol

7. 60 days for driving under the influence of narcotic, psychotropic or similar substances

8. 60 days for causing the deaths of others

9. 60 days for failure of a heavy vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident

10. 30 days for causing a serious accident or injuries

11. 30 days for jumping a red signal by vehicles

12. 30 days for jumping a red signal by motorbikes

13. 30 days for exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kmph

14. 30 days for exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80kmph

15. 30 days for running away from the policeman

16. 30 days for not giving way to emergency, police and public services vehicles or official convoys

17. 30 days for modifying engine or chassis without permission

18. 30 days for transporting passengers illegally

19. 30 days for transporting inflammable or hazardous materials without permission

20. 15 days for not exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kmph

21. 15 days for participating in a motorcade without permission

22. 7 days for expired tyres

23. 7 days for exceeding the passenger limit by a passenger transport vehicle

24. 7 days for driving a car against traffic

25. 7 days for driving a vehicle without insurance

26. 7 days for driving an unlicensed vehicle

27. 7 days for failure of a light vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident

28. 7 days for illegal use of commercial number plates

