Dh500 fine in UAE: Police call for pedestrian safety

Stopping cars at pedestrian crossings is a violation that could bring motorists a fine of Dh500, the police have warned.
The Ajman Police have posted a warning on social media, urging the motorists to care about pedestrian safety.
The post asked motorists not to stop their vehicles at pedestrian crossings. The police reminded drivers that the violation could bring a fine of Dh500.
