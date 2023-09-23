Click a photo of Dubai's sustainable transport to win prizes up to Dh30,000

File photo

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 9:31 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM

Click a photograph of Dubai’s sustainable public transport on your mobilephone and you can win exciting cash prizes.

The Roads and Transport Authority has announced the third edition of the photography contest in coordination with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (Hipa).

The participants can submit their photographs from September 25 to October 15 to win cash prizes that will amount more than Dh30,000.

This year’s contest will harness the power of photography to promote awareness about the significance of sustainable transportation. Photographers, photography enthusiasts, residents, tourists, and public transport users can join the competition by capturing the beauty of Dubai’s public transport including the metro, tram, public buses, and water transport like the water bus, water taxi, ferry, and abra.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said: “Sustainability plays a profound role in shaping the best and most appropriate lifestyle for current and future generations, not only in the UAE but around the world. We need to harness the power of photography to serve as a visual translator, crystallising the meaning of sustainability and bringing it closer to our minds through innovative artistic expression.”

“We are pleased to continue our fruitful collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority to promote awareness about the significance of sustainable transportation. HIPA, with RTA’s support, invite all photographers and commuters alike, to participate in our mobile photography competition and be a part of this beautiful and challenging journey towards winning,” added Bin Thalith.

Yousef Al Rida, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA said: “The competition, which coincides with the Year of Sustainability 2023, aims to encourage residents, tourists, and particularly public transport users to showcase Dubai's sustainable transportation through their smartphone lenses. Public transport means include the metro, tram, public buses, and water transport like the water bus, water taxi, ferry, and abra. The contest highlights the experiences of public transport pioneers via photography. At the same time, it promotes the public transport means of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority as a blend of leisure and transport. The public can take part in the contest using personal accounts on Instagram using the hashtag #RTAxHIPA.

