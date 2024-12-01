Up to Dh2,000 fine: Planning to use party sprays, hang out of cars? Think again, say police

Abu Dhabi Police have taken to X on Sunday to advise car motorists and passengers to celebrate UAE National Day safely over the coming two days in order to avoid fines and penalties.

Residents were warned not to hang out of cars' windows and sunroofs to avoid a Dh2,000 fine, and 23 black points in addition to impounding their car for 60 days.

This offence means that they are driving the car in a way that endangers their lives and others' lives.

Drivers, passengers, or pedestrians who use party sprays will be fined Dh1,000 and they will get 6 traffic points, the police said.

Last month, the UAE Ministry of Interior outlined the guidelines for celebrating Eid Al Etihad.