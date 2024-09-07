Abu Dhabi: Partial closure announced on Dubai-Al Ain road for over a month

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 2:42 PM

A road closure has been announced on Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan street, the road that connects Dubai to Al Ain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The road in Al Tiwayya area will be closed from September 8 (12am) to October 24, authorities said in a post on X. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also announced a partial road closure of Zayed the First street from September 8 (12am) to September 9 (5am). The closure will be on the two right lanes.