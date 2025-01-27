Abu Dhabi motorists report accident on E11 road toward Dubai; delays expected

Motorists travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai have reported a traffic jam on the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

According to a Google Maps update, an accident has occurred on the stretch Al Shahamah, near the Adnoc Service Station. Commuters can expect delays.

Sheikh Zayed Road is the longest road in the UAE, linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and running through other emirates such as Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

While the cause of the accident is not known, the met had earlier issued a red alert for fog in some parts of Abu Dhabi. Authorities also activated speed reduction systems on roads in the emirate.

ALSO READ: