Abu Dhabi launches 'green' bus service from today

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 5:41 PM

Abu Dhabi's transport authority announced the launch of its cutting-edge Green bus service starting today.

These buses are powered by clean hydrogen and electric energy, as per the the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the Green Bus Programme, developed by Abu Dhabi Mobility, which seeks to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a public transport green zone by year 2030.

The new Green Bus service will operate on Route 65 between Marina Mall and Shams Boutik in Al Reem Island.

The programme in Abu Dhabi is a comprehensive plan to assess and manage public transport buses in the emirate. Its objective is to evaluate and select the most suitable technologies and solutions in hydrogen and electric power and to provide these options to residents, visitors, and commuters in the capital.

This will be achieved through collaboration with international government bodies and bus manufacturers. The programme is tailored to be more appropriate for the local environment.

It also includes the enhancement and development of Emirati skills and expertise through specialised training programmes in hydrogen and electric buses, as well as practical training opportunities in South Korea and the People's Republic of China.

The assessment period for the Green Bus Programme, launched in November 2023, is set to conclude in June 2025. During this time, bus operators, including drivers, will participate in theoretical and practical training sessions led by the partners of Abu Dhabi Mobility for the Green Buses. Additionally, certified technicians will continue to receive training to ensure they are equipped to perform daily maintenance and inspections.

The Green Bus Programme, assesses the performance of the buses and establishes on-site support facilities. As the public bus fleet transitions from diesel fuel to renewable energy, it is anticipated that annual carbon dioxide emissions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be reduced by more than 100,000 metric tonnes in the future.

This programme is regarded as an innovative platform that fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors. The authority works closely with local and international stakeholders, including government bodies and industry leaders, to implement the Green Bus Programme.