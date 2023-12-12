UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi announces unified fares for all public buses; cost capped at Dh5 per journey

Passengers who have to ride more than one bus to reach their destination — within or outside the city — no longer have to pay the Dh2 base fare multiple times

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 1:22 PM

Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 1:47 PM

Abu Dhabi's transport authority on Tuesday announced that it is unifying the fare structures for all public buses in the emirate. The basic bus fare for both the city and suburban areas will now be Dh2, plus 5 fils per kilometre — with the cost capped at Dh5, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

When a passenger rides more than one bus to reach his final destination — whether from the city to the suburbs or back — he no longer has to pay the Dh2 base fare multiple times, the centre explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Paid via the 'Hafalat' smart card at the end of the trip, the cost is calculated from the passenger's boarding destination to his/her last dropoff, the ITC said.

However, the 'free change of buses' is subject to three conditions:

  • The passenger must change the bus within a reasonable period of time
  • The number of changes must not exceed two times, which means the trip must be completed using a maximum of three buses.
  • There should be no change to the opposite direction of the itinerary.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE