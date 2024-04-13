UAE

Eid Al Fitr break: Dubai's RTA transports 5.9 million passengers during holidays

Metro’s Red and Green Lines served 2.32 million riders, while public buses were used by 1.2 million passengers

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 8:40 PM

Last updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 9:28 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday said that its public transport means, taxis and shared mobility vehicles transported about 5.9 million passengers during the Eid Al Fitr break.

The breakdown indicates that Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines served 2.32 million riders, Dubai Tram transported 115 thousand riders, public buses were used by 1.2 million passengers, and marine transport means ferried 416 thousand riders.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Taxis transported 1.6 million passengers, and shared mobility vehicles served 308,000 passengers.


