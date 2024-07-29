E-Paper

Traffic alert: Accident on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, motorists urged to be careful

The Dubai Police said the accident site is on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 9:05 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 9:08 PM

A road accident has taken place on the Sheikh Zayed Road, the Dubai Police has informed.

In a post on X on Monday evening, it said the accident site is on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi, before the exit leading to Umm Esqeim Street.


The Dubai Police urged motorists to be careful while taking that road. There is also a possibility of delays owing to traffic congestion.

Web Desk


