'Time for independent Palestinian state' says UAE's top diplomat after Gaza ceasefire

Amid prayers for peace in Gaza, it is now "time for an independent Palestinian state," said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.

Hugs were exchanged and tearful moments captured as 15 months of war came to a halt with the Gaza ceasefire deal.

As Gaza was hit by unparalleled death and devastation, the ceasefire has brought hope to the Palestinians, many of whom are wading through rubble and travelling on foot and donkey carts to finally return home.

As reports of Gazans killed by Israeli strikes rolled in, "the most infuriating was hearing, ‘according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians,’ as if war & bombings do," Gargash added.

Last year, Dr Gargash called for "a clear roadmap for establishing a Palestinian state", and added that the long-standing policy of containment has "failed miserably" in the conflict.

The top diplomat has reiterated the need for a two-state solution on multiple occasions. Just over a month into the war, in 2023, he called on the "need to go back to Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side."

"We need to be very frank with the Israelis: What are the borders that you are accepting?", he said at an event in 2023, addressing government officials and leaders from all over the world.

On Monday, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli hostages, the first exchange under the long-awaited truce.