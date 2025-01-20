'Time for independent Palestinian state' says UAE's top diplomat after Gaza ceasefire

On Monday, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli hostages
Amid prayers for peace in Gaza, it is now "time for an independent Palestinian state," said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.
Hugs were exchanged and tearful moments captured as 15 months of war came to a halt with the Gaza ceasefire deal.
As Gaza was hit by unparalleled death and devastation, the ceasefire has brought hope to the Palestinians, many of whom are wading through rubble and travelling on foot and donkey carts to finally return home.
As reports of Gazans killed by Israeli strikes rolled in, "the most infuriating was hearing, ‘according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians,’ as if war & bombings do," Gargash added.
Last year, Dr Gargash called for "a clear roadmap for establishing a Palestinian state", and added that the long-standing policy of containment has "failed miserably" in the conflict.
The top diplomat has reiterated the need for a two-state solution on multiple occasions. Just over a month into the war, in 2023, he called on the "need to go back to Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side."
"We need to be very frank with the Israelis: What are the borders that you are accepting?", he said at an event in 2023, addressing government officials and leaders from all over the world.
On Monday, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli hostages, the first exchange under the long-awaited truce.
The first stage of the ceasefire will last six weeks, during which 33 of the remaining 98 hostages will be released in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.
The ceasefire, initially expected to start at 6.30 GMT on January 19, came after a nearly 3-hour delay, as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the truce would go into effect only after Hamas hands over the list of hostages to be released.
During the delay, Israel rained down last-minute attacks, killing at least 13 Palestinians and wounding dozens, according to medics. The ceasefire came into effect at 9.15 GMT, after Hamas released the hostages list.
