UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Three UAE soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Somalia

One Bahraini officer also died, the defence ministry confirmed in a statement

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Members of the UAE armed force. Photo: MOD/X
Members of the UAE armed force. Photo: MOD/X

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 7:04 AM

Last updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 7:20 AM

Three members of the UAE Armed Forces and one Bahraini officer were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia, UAE's defence ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defence said that two others sustained injuries in the attack.

The statement added that the attack occurred while the soldiers were "performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia in the Framework of military cooperation between the two countries."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry of Defence extended its condolences to the soldiers' families and wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasised that the UAE remains committed to collaborating closely with the Somali government to investigate this terrorist act.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE