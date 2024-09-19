E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Three UAE expats win Dh100,000 each in Big Ticket e-draw

Customers who purchase raffle tickets will automatically enter into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM

Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:14 AM

Throughout September, Big Ticket’s lucky Tuesday e-draw guarantees Dh100,000 for three winners. This week’s fortunate recipients include residents from India and Lebanon.

Originally from Beirut, 51-year-old, Fouad Khalife has been living in Dubai since 2014. The agriculture engineer and businessman has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past five years, purchasing 1-2 tickets every month without missing a month.


After winning Dh100,000, Fouad said, “The winnings are all for my son and family. I will keep buying tickets, and right now, I’m focused on winning the Dh20 million grand prize. My message to Big Ticket customers is: don’t lose hope; when the time is right, you will win. Keep trying—your moment will come."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fouad Khalife
Fouad Khalife

Abu Dhabi resident Asana and his family have been buying Big Tickets for two decades. When he received the winning call, Asana felt like the luckiest man and was overjoyed. A 60-year-old credit specialist said, “I’ve been buying tickets for the past 20 years, and it was frustrating not winning, but after receiving the call, I was extremely happy."

Originally from Chennai, Asana has been in UAE for the past 30 years. "The winnings will go towards my son’s further studies and I urge everyone trying their luck to continue buying the ticket."

Asana
Asana

Basheer, along with 20 colleagues, has been purchasing the Big Ticket online for the last 10 years. The 44-year-old driver and salesman from Tamil Nadu, Basheer, has been living in Dubai since moving to the UAE in 2004.

When he received the winning call, Basheer felt both happy and surprised, as the win was not just his, but also for his 20 co-workers. “I will share the prize with my family in India and my 20 co-workers, as it’s the right thing to do. Winning this raffle has motivated us even more, so my colleagues and I will keep buying tickets."

Basheer
Basheer

Customers who purchase raffle tickets will automatically enter into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every Tuesday. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh20 million grand prize on October 3.

People have until September 30 to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain International Airport and if they buy two tickets, they will receive 2 for free.

All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE