This UAE man lost 50kg in 2.5 years after giving up video game nights for martial arts

At 17, Hamad Al Shehhi weighed 120 kilograms and struggled with basic exercises. Determined to lose weight, he joined Base, the first martial arts academy in Ras al Khaimah. There, he found the encouragement and support he needed, and he lost 20kg in just six months. Training three times a week, he almost halved his weight to reach a healthy 68 kilograms within 2.5 years.

Reflecting on his transformation, Al Shehhi shared how his lifestyle underwent a complete overhaul. "Before the change, my nights were spent playing video games, staying up late, and eating, while my days were for sleeping. However, I developed discipline after joining the gym and starting martial arts. I'm in bed by midnight and wake up at 7am to train," he said.

Initially, Al Shehhi trained once daily, five days a week, and reduced his food intake. Over the years, he has progressed to at least three training sessions daily, focusing on healthy, home-cooked meals. "Even when travelling or on vacation, I make it a point to incorporate outdoor training or find ways to stay active, and I prioritize meals rich in protein and nutrients," he noted.

Al Shehhi also highlighted how the discipline he followed for the sake of fitness extended to all aspects of his life, including his spiritual practice and daily routine. "Before martial arts, I didn't understand the value of commitment. Now, I've embraced it in maintaining my fitness and everything, from my prayers to my daily habits. It's given me a sense of purpose and structure that transformed my life."

Today, Al Shehhi, who is 21 years old, is a martial arts champion and helps coach other students at the academy. "I found a life-changing sense of belonging in Base," Al Shehhi said. He credited the founders of Base, Stoyan Krstov and Tiyana Zec, for their support and said the connection among teammates made the rigorous training fun.

Stoyan Krstov and Tiyana Zec

It was in 2020, amidst the Covid pandemic, that Tiyana and her husband Stoyan established Base. Both national martial arts champions, the duo envisioned creating a space rooted in discipline, strength, and safety. Inspired by Stoyan's military special forces background, the academy was designed to provide children with a safe and high-calibre training environment. Despite launching during uncertain times, Base quickly became a haven for martial arts enthusiasts, focusing on nurturing competitive potential and lifelong skills.

Scooping Awards

Al Shehhi has been competing in competitions since 2022 and received an award for coming in 3rd place in the UAE MuayThai Championship last year. This year, he won two awards for 3rd place in the national kickboxing and Muay Thai championships. He also became an assistant coach at Base. He inspires younger kids and is a role model for his transformation journey. He noted, "When kids tell me they want to be strong like me, it may seem like a small comment, but it means a lot to me and makes my day."

Supported by Stoyan and Tiyana, Al Shehhi is currently pursuing university studies in Serbia. He is studying tourism and hospitality hybrid while managing his job at Base. He devotes specific hours to studying, balancing it with his training and coaching schedule. "Now I have a purpose not just to be a world champion but also to share my knowledge and experience with others," said Al Shehhi, reflecting on his journey of over three and a half years. "I want to inspire and teach people everything I've learned along the way." The academy fosters discipline, focus, and self-confidence by blending traditional martial arts values with modern fitness techniques. Programs like karate, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai integrate milestones such as belt examinations to motivate students. Beyond physical fitness, Base equips its members with life skills that enhance their academic and social lives, creating a lasting impact.