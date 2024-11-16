These Dubai founders are helping residents swap pre-loved items for free to reduce waste

When Kathryn Legaspi moved to Dubai two years ago, she was disappointed by the limited thrifting culture in the city. Growing up shopping at second-hand markets and thrift stores in the Philippines, she embraced sustainability, reuse, and frugality from a young age.

Last year, a by-chance meeting with fellow conscious-consumption advocate Farah Radwan sparked a shared mission to change shopping habits in Dubai. In June 2023, they launched Swap for Good, giving residents the opportunity to barter their well-kept, used goods for others’ pre-loved items.

“My mother and I only shopped at thrift and swap stores in the Philippines, and when I later moved to Japan, I saw how vibrant the second-hand market is there too,” said the 31-year-old radio jockey.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“In Dubai, with the convenience of home delivery and disposable income, people tend to accumulate a lot, and discard items just as quickly. There’s a need for greater awareness around reusing and recycling. With the government’s push toward a circular economy, I can see things are beginning to change,” she told Khaleej Times.

“Swap for Good promotes a circular approach, encouraging people to keep items in use longer, reduce waste and conserve resources,” she added.

Held monthly at different venues across Dubai, the initiative has grown from just three members to 400 active swappers. Each meet attracts 70 to 100 participants who exchange clothes, books, accessories, shoes and plants. This year, Legaspi noted, the initiative has saved more than 1,136 items from landfills, with leftover items donated to support aid efforts in Palestine, Lebanon, and the Philippines.

Building a swapping community

A mutual friend introduced the founders when they were separately working on concepts for swapping apps and wardrobe digitisation, projects that ultimately didn’t materialise.

Radwan, who transitioned from a career in marketing to one focused on wellness, said that despite their different fields, she and Legaspi bonded on similar values. “We saw an opportunity to create a community around responsible consumption, environmental respect and the spirit of sharing,” said the 32-year-old yoga teacher.

Legaspi described their initiative as a “social experiment” to create an alternative marketplace. “We want to establish a go-to space for people where, if they can’t afford to buy a pair of jeans or a book, they can swap. Or, if they have extra items they don’t want to leave in donation bins without knowing where they’ll end up, swapping becomes a better option. Some of our swappers even bring refreshments as a goodwill gesture,” she added.

Their initial swap events at Times Square Centre, held outside the charity thrift store Thrift for Good, had a modest turnout. Participation has steadily increased each month since, with more than 100 people attending a three-hour swap earlier this year.

Swapping made simple

Radwan acknowledged that while they don’t anticipate an immediate shift to swapping, they are cultivating a gradual shift in mindset around consumption.

“We aim for this to develop naturally, so swapping becomes a regular part of people’s lifestyles,” Radwan explained, noting that each swap follows a straightforward format. Details of the event are shared on social media, and followers are asked to register online. Participants can bring up to five items to swap for free, with a small fee of Dh20–Dh40 applied to additional items.