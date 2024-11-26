'Take charge of future': UAE minister urges youth to step out of comfort zones

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose

A UAE cabinet minister emphasised the importance of encouraging youth to step out of their comfort zones and seize opportunities.

The minister noted that empowering young people involves more than just creating opportunities, and the UAE government is actively providing them with the confidence and skills necessary to effectively utilise these opportunities.

“Opportunities won’t always come to you – you (youth) must step out of your comfort zone and embrace them. Our role is to bridge the gap between the opportunities our leaders provide and the readiness of our youth to seize them. So, be proactive, be courageous, and take charge of your future” said Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs said, speaking on the inaugural day of the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai.

He highlighted the emphasis on “holistic education” has never been greater, in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and a globalised society. “We must encourage skills like critical thinking, research, and the ability to question while leveraging modern technology, including AI, responsibly,” he noted, highlighting the dual-edged nature of these powerful tools.

“Equally important is fostering emotional intelligence. Compassion, effective communication, and cooperation are essential traits for navigating relationships and avoiding misunderstandings. In today’s digital age, these skills are more vital than ever,” he added.

Shedding light on the federal youth agenda, launched recently, he reiterated that Youth Councils were launched with an aim to nurture young leaders by giving them a key role in decision-making and in the development of policies and projects.

The council aims to strengthen youth involvement in innovative projects, while also preparing future leaders and empowering them to take on upcoming responsibilities.

AlNeyadi emphasised five key pillars of the Council: “Financial education, citizenship, building Emirati role models, developing future skills, and enhancing quality of life.”

"Financial education, citizenship, building Emirati role models, developing future skills, and enhancing quality of life."

"These pillars support the crucial transformation youth undergo between 15 and 35 years old, a period marked by challenges and milestones as they transition from young adulthood to family life and integration into the workforce." He pointed out that "economic empowerment" is a cornerstone of sustainable development, and fostering it from an "early age" sets the foundation for a generation of capable, confident leaders. Governments hold a pivotal role in this process, acting as both "enablers and supporters to guide young individuals through their transformative journey." "The country's national strategy for youth empowerment is exemplified through initiatives like its Youth Council, a dynamic network of over 200 councils and 2,000 members, which cultivates leadership skills and future-ready mindsets. Complementing these efforts, programs such as youth delegations to the United Nations provide young people with invaluable opportunities to engage in global dialogues, understand public policies, gain the confidence needed to shape their futures and become effective decision-makers," he added.