'Spoilt food, no salaries': 11 sailors stranded on ship for 45 days in UAE plead for help

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 5:44 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 6:02 PM

A total of 11 crew members, including eight Indians, two Indonesians, and one Syrian, are stranded aboard a vessel anchored in Khor Fakkan.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the crew said that they are facing severe shortages of essentials, with minimal food supplies, intermittent electricity, and barely any fuel.

On April 5, the sailors embarked on the vessel, Med Sea Fox, which has been anchored in Khor Fakkan Anchorage.

“Upon our arrival, we discovered the ship in a state of severe disrepair and unable to start sailing,” said Captain Nikhil Bangar.

Watch a video of the crew members on the ship here:

“Seeing a good deal, the owner aimed to get the ship ready for sailing. That's when he hired us to get the ship running. However, in the past 45 days, we haven't been able to accomplish anything because everything on the ship is in disrepair,” said Bangar.

The crew has been stranded on the vessel for nearly two months, attempting to repair engines, generators, and other equipment.

Photo: Vessel Finder

“The condition of all the electricals and electronics is beyond repair. We have been informing the agents and the owners about it, however, they do not bother,” said the captain, adding that numerous pleas for assistance have been largely ignored.

“The vessel was in absolute scrap condition with no valid 'Life-Saving Appliance' (LSA), 'Forward Freight Agreement' (FFA), and no 'Protection and Indemnity' cover,” said a crew member stranded on the vessel.

“The vessel is in a very bad shape and has had only limited power for twelve consecutive days,” said a crew member.

Photo: Screengrab/Supplied video

With only one out of three generators functioning intermittently to charge mobile phones, they have to continuously service it for power.

“There are three generators on board, and two are absolutely out of order. The only operational generator has too many leakages and can run only for two hours to charge our mobile phones,” said a crew member, adding that the vessel lacks emergency equipment.

Waste management on board is another critical issue.

“All the tanks, like the dirty oil tank, bilge holding tank, and sludge tank, are full, and nothing has been done for the disposal of the same by the previous crew,” said Bangar. According to the crew, they had to burn the garbage that had accumulated for six months.

“There is much more to be discarded but without disposal means,” the captain added.

No medical kit

“We have no valid medical chest on board in case of any emergency,” said Bangar, highlighting the risky situation. The crew has resorted to boiling tank water for drinking, which is “absolutely unhygienic.”

Lack of communication

According to a crew member, a mode of communication has not been provided on board. They have to use their personal phones with costly international roaming packs.

“There is no dedicated office number or department for addressing our needs. We have been in touch with the agents who hired us to repair the ship, but they are also not bothered to help us,” the captain added.

“The emergency batteries for the navigational equipment are all drained and provide no power at all,” the crew said, adding that it makes it impossible to use the Very High Frequency (VHF) radios or switch on the Automatic Identification System.

“The Sat-C unit is inactive and cannot log into any ocean region,” said the crew.

Provisions spoilt