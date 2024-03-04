'Speechless, awe-inspiring': Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu temple's beauty stuns visitors

BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: Reuters

The intricate stone carvings, exquisite artworks, and impressive architecture of the Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu mandir are captivating thousands of UAE and overseas visitors. Worshippers are thronging the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple since it opened its doors to the public on March 1.

Visitors are fascinated by the hand-carved stone works portraying tales and stories from ancient scriptures, describing the place of worship as a source of positive energy.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Puja Patel from Atlanta, the US, said, “Experiencing this incredible Hindu temple in the deserts of the UAE is witnessing history while surrounded by peace, love, and harmony.”

Anjani Vaghela from Leicester, the UK, said, “I am completely mesmerised. I am just blown away by the mandir’s beauty. The fact that the vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj has come to life. It’s an unbelievable feeling to see a historic creation.”

The creation of a temple in Abu Dhabi was envisioned by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in April 1997 when the spiritual guru visited a desert in Sharjah.

Upasana Chag from London noted the masterpiece of art is a must-see place of worship. “I am speechless. When you around the bend, and see the mandir, it’s like a massive dream come true. The support from everybody has been amazing.”

Long-time Abu Dhabi resident Pradeep KP was at the temple with his wife, Reshma RS, and daughter, who are both visiting the UAE.

“We are glad to have been able to make this much-awaited visit. We felt the positive vibes. It’s a great feeling. I didn’t expect to see hundreds of people, but the arrangements have been made in an orderly manner. We will be here again soon.”

Visiting the temple has been an “awe-inspiring” moment for Dubai resident Alisha Moopen. “The Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi stands as an architectural marvel, symbolic of India’s rich cultural heritage and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to foster international harmony as he showcases India to the rest of the world,” said Alisha, a healthcare entrepreneur.

Minisha Patel from South Africa was here for the foundation stone laying ceremony too.

“I was here with my mother in 2019 for the ‘Shilanyas’ ceremony. The mandir is beyond measure. It’s beautiful. I felt inspired.”

Like hundreds of other, Shraddha Patel from London was also impressed by the architecture.

“The architecture is unique with the amazing connection between Indian and Arabic traditional designs, and stone carvings of ancient civilisations bring the cultures of the world together. They call the London [BAPS Shri Swaminarayan mandir] temple a ‘labour of love’. This is another mandir, which is a first of its kind as well. It is remarkable and close to my heart. It’s a result of everyone’s love and determination, which is beautiful.”

Saruben, who travelled with her family from Johannesburg, said the temple is an abode of peace and harmony. “While driving here and watching this temple, it is truly a lotus blossoming in the desert. It gives me immense joy to be here with my family. Once I am back, I will tell others how beautiful the UAE is. The level of harmony and tolerance, which we are seeking worldwide, is here. I wish this spreads throughout the universe.”

The temple is open six days a week from 9am to 8pm and will remain closed for visitors on Monday. Visitors need to register through the official website to gain entry.

