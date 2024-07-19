Some UAE shops switch to ‘cash-only’ payments, flights delayed due to tech glitches

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 3:45 PM

UAE residents didn't expect that they had to carry cash for purchases on Friday afternoon as some shops had to suddenly switch to "cash-only" payments due to some tech issues. The glitches were reported as a massive global cyber outage affected various sectors, from aviation to banking.

Some who were buying groceries or tanking up their cars had to scramble for instant cash as card payments weren't working. Others weren't able to withdraw from ATMs. Travellers were affected, too, due to flight delays.

A surprised resident told Khaleej Times: “I popped into my local grocery store to pick up water and some milk on way home from a meeting. I was told it was cash only as the store’s POS (point of sale card machine) was not working. The ATM next door was also down so I could not pay as I had no cash. Thankfully, it was a friend’s shop Ajwa in Barsha Heights and they let me take the goods with payment to be done later,” said Mathew.

Meanwhile, when Geethalakshmi Ramachandran went to a petrol station in Jebel Ali on Friday to get gas, she was also shocked when she was told the petrol station would only accept cash payments. “Luckily, I had Dh50,” she added, noting: “I assume it’s going to be more chaotic as I have been receiving messages that card payments are not working in some stores and pharmacies.”

A global cyber outage affected major services, including airports, airlines, banks and government institutions on Friday. Some online services of the UAE Government were likewise affected and Dubai International Airport (DXB) confirmed that their operations were temporarily impacted.

The system reportedly stemmed from a bad update pushed by US-based cybersecurity technology firm Crowdstrike that led to PCs and servers running their software to crash and unable to recover.

Delayed flights

Travellers also faced issues on Friday. Dubai resident Fazla said her father-in-law was one of those affected by the outage. “He was travelling from Dubai to India and his flight was supposed to take off at 12.50,” she said. Athe boarding gate he was informed that the flight had been infinitely delayed due to the global outage.