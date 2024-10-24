Some UAE mosques to get charging stations for electric vehicles

The move is part of an energy efficiency project launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Awqaf
Some UAE mosques will soon have charging stations for electric vehicles, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced on Thursday.
The authority along with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf), has launched an energy efficiency project in mosques.
In a statement, the authority said the step comes as part of the ministry’s commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and supporting environmental sustainability and reducing emissions resulting from its consumption in the buildings sector.
It also contributes to enhancing green mobility initiatives and providing a supportive infrastructure for the use of electric vehicles, the statement added.
Earlier this month, two private companies got licences to operate EV charging stations.
The first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences for electric vehicle charging stations in Dubai have been issued to Tesla and UAEV, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced during GITEX Global 2024.
