Some UAE expats combine New Year holiday with annual leave to celebrate Christmas

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As the festive season approaches, many UAE expats are using their annual leave to enjoy extended time off from work, combined with the New Year public holiday, for Christmas celebrations and reconnecting with family.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a public holiday on January 1, 2025, for private sector employees, allowing many to align their annual leave around this date for extended celebrations.

John Andrew, a senior accountant who has lived in the UAE for seven years, is travelling back to his home country, Australia, on December 23, and will return on January 3. “I always make sure to save my annual leave for this time of year,” he explained. “It’s important for me to spend the holidays with my family. Christmas is a tradition I cherish, and being away from home makes it even more special to reunite with loved ones.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

John’s strategy of planning his leave well in advance allows him to maximise his time with family. He stressed the importance of balancing work commitments with personal life. “I try to manage my leave so I can take advantage of long weekends and public holidays, especially during the festive season,” he adds.

Another resident, David Lee, an American expat, is taking four days off starting December 24. He believes that one day is simply not enough to celebrate Christmas meaningfully. “The holidays are the best time to be with family,” he shared. “I want to make the most of it and create lasting memories. It’s a time to reflect on the year and enjoy the company of those I love.”

David Lee

David, who works in the tech industry, recognised that many of his colleagues face similar challenges in balancing work and family commitments during the holiday season. “It’s a busy time for everyone, but I think it’s essential to prioritise family gatherings and celebrations,” he said. “Taking a few extra days off can make all the difference in how you experience the holidays.”

Maria Gonzalez, an expatriate from Spain, has also opted for an extended break. She is taking two weeks off to fully embrace the festive spirit and the New Year celebrations. “I want to enjoy this time without worrying about work,” she stated. “The holidays are a chance to unwind, celebrate, and recharge for the year ahead."

Maria Gonzalez