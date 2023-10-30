Sheikha Bodour launches awards for outstanding female publishers

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid convey their messages to Erdogan
Outstanding female publishers who have made a tangible difference to the industry will be honoured with the PublisHer Excellence Awards, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi announced on Monday.
Addressing the Sharjah Publishers Conference ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the founder of PublisHer and Kalimat Group said the awards were integral to PublisHer’s mission to celebrate female publishers and empower their rise to leadership.
She said: “In my experience, women are very good at forming support groups and lifting each other up — despite the tropes that say otherwise. Think of the PublisHer Excellence Awards as an extension of that support — we want to celebrate, elevate, and encourage women who cut their own paths and light the way forward through their resilience, ingenuity, and vision.”
The awards will be given in three categories: Lifetime Achievement Award for a trailblazing publishing doyenne (minimum 20-year career) who has made a significant and lasting impact on the industry. Emerging Leader Award for a rising publishing star (aged 35 or less) who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, big-picture thinking, and the power to drive positive change.
Innovation Award for any woman responsible for an innovative contribution to the publishing industry, such as storytelling and content curation, editorial leadership, management strategies, company culture, and marketing campaigns etc.
Anyone can submit single or multiple nominations in any category via the PublisHer social media channels X, LinkedIn, Instagram orFacebook pages. Nominations will be open until January 15, 2024, after which a jury will draw up a shortlist before selecting the winners. Winners will be announced at Bologna Children’s Book Fair in April.
