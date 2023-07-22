Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative, suffering health issues: President's Court

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea
The Presidential Court of the UAE announced that Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is suffering from a health problem.
The Court said in a statement issued today: “His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, is going through a health ailment. We ask the Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery.”
Sheikh Saeed is the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and is the brother of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
More to follow
