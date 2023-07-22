Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative, suffering health issues: President's Court

A statement was issued by the court about the UAE royal's condition

By Wam Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 8:50 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 8:59 AM

The Presidential Court of the UAE announced that Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is suffering from a health problem.

The Court said in a statement issued today: “His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, is going through a health ailment. We ask the Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery.”

Sheikh Saeed is the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and is the brother of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

