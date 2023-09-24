Sheikh Mohammed mourns the death of Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:20 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:23 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, who passed away on Sunday.

Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), the Dubai Ruler mourned Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren's passing away and remembered him as a 'loyal advisor'.

He wrote on X: "Today, Dubai bids farewell to Sheikh Muhammad bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, one of its distinguished men, loyal advisors." Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan was a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the late Dubai Ruler.

Sheikh Mohammed further wrote: "He had a sound opinion and wisdom that stemmed from love and loyalty to the ruler and the ruled. May God have mercy on him, grant him a spacious place in Paradise, inspire his family, and give us patience and solace."

