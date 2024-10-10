Sheikh Mohammed directs urgent food relief for 250,000 Lebanese amid regional tensions

Displaced Lebanese families sit by their makeshift shelters along a seaside in western Beirut, Lebanon, October 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Urgent food relief will be delivered to 250,000 Lebanese individuals through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and will be distributed to those in need in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

This initiative comes after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed authorities to assist the Lebanese people who are facing difficult humanitarian conditions due to ongoing regional tensions.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, stressed that providing this urgent aid is a translation of the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to stand by the Arab brothers and harness capabilities to meet their basic needs in various circumstances.

He said that the new support provided in Lebanon through MBRGI continues the UAE’s charitable stance and its efforts to launch initiatives aimed at supporting Arab people facing humanitarian crises and challenges. He noted that the initiative continues to exert efforts and develop its programmes, tools, and partnerships to implement the visions of the UAE leadership in extending a helping hand to all brothers.

Earlier this month, the UAE launched a relief campaign directed by the President to support the Lebanese people under the slogan "UAE stands with Lebanon". The campaign, which continues until October 21, involves participation from the community, institutions, and both government and private entities.

Sheikh Mohamed had also directed an urgent relief aid package worth $30 million to displaced Lebanese refugees in Syria.