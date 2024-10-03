Photos: X/@HHShkMohd and X/@DXBMediaOffice

A new master plan for Expo City Dubai with residential and business facilities for around 75,000 people was approved on Thursday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The plan aims to transform the city, which hosted 'Expo 2020 Dubai' and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), into a major driver of future growth for Dubai.

Spanning 3.5sqkm over five districts, Expo City Dubai will have the capacity to house more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals. The master plan also includes the new global headquarters for DP World, one of the UAE’s flagship organisations, and a new international exhibition centre worth Dh10 billion.

Terming it as a new chapter in the long-term vision of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we approved the new plan for Expo City Dubai, a city with the goal of 'creating the future'. The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors.”

The Dubai Ruler added: “This city has become a pillar of innovation and sustainability in the UAE, a new chapter in Dubai’s success story that has amazed and earned the respect of the world, serving as a model for development aimed at benefiting society and meeting its needs.”

The new plan was approved in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

'Model for future cities'

At the event, Sheikh Hamdan said Expo City Dubai "embodies Sheikh Mohammed's vision to build a future-ready city that drives sustainability, anticipates opportunities, and constantly raises quality of life".

With its new plan and strategic location, Expo City will serve as a model for future cities and play a tangible role in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), he added.

Ideal business destination

The expansion plans for Expo City Dubai will lead to development in the Dubai South region. Its proximity to Al Maktoum Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre offers investors opportunities to capitalise on Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Expo City Dubai is also envisaged to play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, in which it is named as one of five key urban centres.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said: "The unveiling of the new master plan further validates DP World’s decision to relocate its global headquarters to Expo City Dubai — a prime location next to Dubai’s Logistics Corridor, linking all the major shipping lines of the world that call on Jebel Ali Port with Al Maktoum International Airport."

“This corridor will reduce sea-air transfer time to less than one hour and is a game-changer for our business."

On similar lines, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: "Expo City Dubai’s new master plan builds on the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport to provide a significant strategic advantage for businesses in Dubai South, offering unparalleled convenience and enhancing their ability to operate on a global scale."