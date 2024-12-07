Sheikh Mohammed announces massive 'Dubai Walk' project to make city pedestrian-friendly

After Dubai's plans to become a bicycle-friendly city, the emirate announced on Saturday, an extensive plan to make an integrated walking network.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to infrom residents the development of walkways spanning 3,300km in a project named 'Dubai Walk'.

Aside from the pathways, it also includes the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels, 112km of waterfront pathways, 124km of green walking trails, and 150km of rural and mountainous pedestrian paths.

This massive project, set to begin in two areas – Museum of the Future and Al Ras – is an effort to make the city pedestrian-friendly. Corridors and areas between buildings will feature innovative cooling solutions.

Watch the video announcing the project, below: