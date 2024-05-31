Sheikh Mohamed meets with UAE students on his China visit

The country is the largest bilateral humanitarian aid donor to Gaza but its relief efforts cannot compensate for the lack of access through border crossings, says top official
President Sheikh Mohamed met with students studying at Chinese universities and institutions on Friday (May 31), as part of his two-day state visit to China.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed encouraged the students to present a positive image of the UAE in China, embodying the country's values and principles in their behaviour.
The UAE president also noted that upon the return of the students, they would help to strengthen bilateral relations by acting as cultural bridges between the Emirati and Chinese peoples.
The students expressed their delight at meeting the president, thanking him for his continuous support and encouragement for young Emiratis both at home and abroad.
The students shared that this meeting provided a substantial morale boost for their studies. They also and pledged to work diligently to contribute to the UAE's development upon their return.
The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying the president.
Prior to his visit to China, Sheikh Mohamed was in Korea for two days. The visit to Korea confirmed that the two countries are experiencing growing momentum in various fields, with the volume of the UAE's non-oil foreign trade with Korea reaching Dh19.4 billion in 2023.
