Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan at start of official visit

Earlier, King Abdullah II opened a new residential city in the country, made possible by a grant from the UAE

Wed 2 Aug 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has arrived in Amman at the start of an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The UAE President was welcomed at Marka International Airport by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan and Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

Also attending the welcoming reception were Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; and a number of senior Jordanian officials.

An official reception ceremony was held for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, featuring a guard of honour and performances of the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan.

Earlier, the plane carrying the UAE President was met by aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which escorted the presidential flight until its arrival in Amman.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City

A new residential city was recenty built in Zarqa, Jordan. Named Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City, the locality comprises 1,032 apartments dedicated to officers, non-commissioned officers, and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army.

King Abdullah II earlier officially opened the city, which is built on a 288-dunam (1 dunam is roughly 1,000 sqm) plot within the Jordanian Armed Forces' designated lands. The city was made possible through a grant from the UAE.

The development encompasses 99 buildings with apartments of varying sizes, all designed according to the latest engineering and technical standards.

During the visit, King Abdullah took a tour of several apartments and explored the various facilities in the city, such as the mosque, commercial stores, and recreational areas, including children's playgrounds covering a total area of 14 dunams.

Situated just 20 kilometres away from the capital, Amman, the residential city offers convenient access to essential services, the Hashemite University, and the Zarqa-Mafraq road.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with several distinguished officers from the armed forces of both nations.

