Sheikh Hamdan launches project to document life of mastermind behind Dubai's transformation

Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Working, living, tourism – Dubai has emerged as a hub for all aspects of life. With state-of-the-art facilities, stunning skyscrapers, advanced means of transport, efficient law and order, and a constant vision of what the future beholds, the emirate has emerged as a leading destination for individuals from all walks of life and parts of the world.

But how did the emirate get to the position it now holds? Dubai's development was a project with major contributions by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and former Ruler of Dubai. And to document the life of this visionary, a new project has been launched.

Titled ‘Documenting the Legacy of Sheikh Rashid', the project has been launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF).

Integrated archive

Showcasing the legacy of founding fathers to future generations builds upon a sense of national pride. Dubai's modern transformation was masterminded by Sheikh Rashid, helping the country as a whole come into its own.

The late Dubai Ruler left an unforgettable mark on the history of Dubai and the UAE, inspiring an all-round renaissance of the city and helping the emirate become a trailblazing model emulated worldwide for its economic, commercial, and urban development achievements.

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid on October 7, 1990. The project includes an integrated archive that highlights his remarkable leadership journey and defining character traits, values, and principles.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said "the project marks a remarkable historical and knowledge-based initiative in narrating the inspiring journey of a great leader who laid the foundation of Dubai as we know it today and established the groundwork for its development. Through his vision and insights, he shaped a state-of-the-art city, which achieved further excellence through the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose guidance has become the emirate’s template for economic, urban, civilisational, and leadership growth."

Emirati values

In addition to documenting the nation's rise, the project will also offer upcoming generations "a trustworthy resource on a true symbol of Emirati history," Huwaireb added.

Ideation alone is not sufficient, implementation is necessary to see real progress. Sheikh Rashid's approach ensured that the ideas he envisioned were combined with his ability to make them happen. Over time, these initiatives transformed Dubai into a sophisticated financial, economic, and commercial destination, demonstrating to the rest of the world the viability of the development model created by a dynamic leader.

Sheikh Rashid firmly believed that continual efforts alone assure the development of the country, society and people. Guided by the belief that a true leader dedicates his thoughts and energy to serving his country and people, he laid the groundwork for Dubai’s comprehensive development.