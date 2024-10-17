Sharjah’s ‘viral’ milk brand: Residents queue up from 6am as bottles get sold out within hours

A new brand of organic milk produced in Sharjah has become so popular that residents queue up for it as early as 6am — however, by 10am, the day's batch of about 4,000 litres is usually all sold out.

Mleiha Organic Milk was launched at Sharjah Cooperative Society in August. Free of artificial additives, it is available in various sizes. The product's rapid success has led its producers to undertake daily deliveries to maintain availability. It has now expanded into Dubai, and will be available at Union Coop stores.

However, residents travelled across emirates to get their hands on this popular Sharjah-based milk. Alzain from Dubai had to travel to Sharjah several times before she actually managed to get a bottle.

“The situation was very difficult in the beginning. Every time I went to a store in Sharjah with my friend, it would be sold out. I was told that I needed to go early in the morning to get it but could not because of work and family commitments. Last week, I finally saw some bottles of milk and bought them. I distributed them among my family members,” she told Khaleej Times.

"Mleiha milk is not just healthy; it’s delicious. I’ve enjoyed it in my daily drinks, like with Karak tea, and it pairs wonderfully with cornflakes and honey. It’s gentle on the stomach and does not spike blood sugar levels, making it a staple for us," she added.

Due to the hype about its benefits, Maryam Al Hamadi travelled to Sharjah all the way from Ras Al Khaimah to try it. She shared a similar story, saying the milk was "difficult to find because it sold out quickly, but I eventually found it."

"The price is slightly higher, but it’s reasonable given the quality," Al Hamadi added. Mleiha milk is priced at Dh9.95 AED for 1litre, compared to around Dh6 for other brands. The 2-litre bottle costs Dh17.95, while competitors are priced at about Dh12. However, consumers recognize that the quality of Mleiha milk sets it apart, justifying the higher price.

"The taste is delicious and light, and its effect on the stomach is different from other types of milk. I now visit the store daily for my portion, and I'm proud of our local industries,” added Al Hamadi.

"We faced difficulties at first due to the high demand for Mleiha Milk, which led to crowding and rapid selling out. But now, specific distribution times have been organised to ensure availability in Sharjah Cooperative Societies for everyone," said Rayan Ahmed Al Jabri from Sharjah.

Fatima Saeed Al Hamoudi from Khor Fakkan expressed her appreciation for the product's local roots, stating: "I’m grateful to the Sharjah Ruler for bringing fresh milk from our local farms. The demand has been high, and we have seen customers rush to buy it as soon as the store opens. The taste is authentic, with no added sugars or preservatives. It's truly a natural product."

A directive to increase the core herd at Mleiha Dairy Farm from 5,000 to 8,000 was recently issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the launch event of Mleiha Milk in Dubai, hosted by Union Coop at its Mirdif branch, Dr Khalifa Al-Tunaji, Head of the Agriculture and Livestock Department, spoke to Khaleej Times: "We never expected this level of momentum and demand. Initially, we were conducting a risk assessment regarding the quantity of returns and alternative policies. However, what we observed in the market was a strong thirst for healthy organic products."

He added, "The benefits highlighted by the Ruler of Sharjah regarding this milk and its products resonated with people, leading to increased demand." Dr Khalifa Al-Tunaji announced plans to diversify Mleiha dairy's offerings, introducing yogurt, flavoured infant milk, and long-life milk by the end of the year. Additionally, Mleiha dairy aims to launch organic vegetables, fruits, and honey products, along with a new range of organic free-range poultry set to debut in June. The milk stands out for its high-quality composition, containing over 4 per cent fat and 3.5 per cent protein, as well as A2A2 protein, known for easy digestibility and minimal intestinal discomfort. Mohamed Al-Hashimi, CEO of Union Coop, reiterated the cooperative's commitment to supporting local products and ensuring their availability across Dubai, with plans for further expansion. As consumer awareness continues to grow, Mleiha milk not only satisfies a demand for quality but also fosters a deeper connection between local producers and the community.