Sharjah: Up to 80% discount on supplies, 100 bags to be distributed in 'back-to-school' campaign

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 4:20 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM

As thousands of students are set to go 'back-to-school' on August 26, parents can avail discounts up to 80 per cent on school supplies across Sharjah.

The deals are available on apparel, electronic devices, and school bags in shopping malls, libraries and stationery stores across the emirate.

The campaign, running up to September 1, is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Students can also take part in entertainment activities and workshops, along with events where educational supplies will be distributed.

From August 23 to 25, 100 school bags and 100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will be given away to students, parents and families in 06 Mall.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, emphasised that the Back-to-School offers seek to support families and students in procuring school supplies and essentials at discounted prices, ultimately fostering a conducive educational environment for children.