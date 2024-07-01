Sharjah shopping festival begins with Dh3 million in prizes to win, discounts, hotel deals

You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority
Sharjah shopping festival kicks off from today (July 1) covering all cities and regions of the emirate and will run until September 1.
The two-month summer extravaganza for shoppers features a plethora of promotional deals for both Sharjah's residents and visitors, with extensive participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations.
Aside from marketing promotions that encompass raffle draws with prizes worth up to Dh3 million, this year's Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a packed programme of special entertainment activities for all shopping malls' visitors, including cultural performances by folk groups.
Launched with a new visual brand identity, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 showcases the latest products from renowned local and international brands including a diverse range of retail goods. Participating hotel establishments are also offering special deals, with discounts extending over two months and reaching up to 75 per cent.
Additionally, the festival will feature the launch of the 'Back to School Campaign' from August 19 to September 1, offering students and parents exceptional opportunities to purchase diverse school and educational supplies at major discounts.
The new edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions is further enhanced by an array of entertainment offerings and promotional deals at the most popular tourist attractions and family destinations in Sharjah. These promotions offer visitors unprecedented tourism packages with complimentary experiences at the emirate's tourist spots.
Sharjah Summer Promotions aims to bolster the emirate's retail sector, invigorate commercial activity, and serve shoppers by offering a variety of luxury goods, products, and gifts at discounted prices. The festival also helps promote Sharjah's tourism sector, driving comprehensive and sustainable economic growth in the emirate. Additionally, it embodies a strategic partnership and integration between the private and public sectors, highlighting Sharjah's rich heritage and its significant role in boosting tourism and retail trade in the emirate.
