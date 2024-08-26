Sharjah Ruler praises Holy Quran TV channel, directs organisers to observe rules

File Photo

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:33 PM

Organisers of UAE's first Holy Quran TV channel were praised by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

In an interview with Direct Line, the Ruler also directed reciters to choose appropriate readings and observe the rules of stopping and starting to maintain the meanings of the verses.

Upon observing some reciters, Sheikh Dr Sultan said if the reciter stops before completing the verse, then "the reciter must go back to two words before the word he stopped at and resume reading until he completes the verse."

He also directed those in charge of the channel to pay attention to exception, addition and other matters that must be taken into account when reading the Holy Quran, in order to ensure clarity and meaning of the verse is maintained.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced a project to build a multi-storey parking building for visitors to the Hanging Gardens in Kalba, to solve the problem of congestion at the entrance to the city.